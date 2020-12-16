Earnings results for ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for ADDvantage Technologies Group.

Dividend Strength: ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group does not currently pay a dividend. ADDvantage Technologies Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

In the past three months, ADDvantage Technologies Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.50% of the stock of ADDvantage Technologies Group is held by insiders. Only 9.05% of the stock of ADDvantage Technologies Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY



The P/E ratio of ADDvantage Technologies Group is -2.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

