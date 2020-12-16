Earnings results for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Analyst Opinion on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blue Bird in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.55%. The high price target for BLBD is $22.00 and the low price target for BLBD is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blue Bird has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Blue Bird has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $16.74. Blue Bird has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird does not currently pay a dividend. Blue Bird does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

In the past three months, Blue Bird insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Blue Bird is held by insiders. 83.32% of the stock of Blue Bird is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD



Earnings for Blue Bird are expected to grow by 92.86% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Blue Bird is 38.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of Blue Bird is 38.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.52.

