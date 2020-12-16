Earnings results for China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

Dividend Strength: China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Distance Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of China Distance Education is 88.89%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, China Distance Education will have a dividend payout ratio of 121.74% in the coming year. This indicates that China Distance Education may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

In the past three months, China Distance Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.57% of the stock of China Distance Education is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.49% of the stock of China Distance Education is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL



Earnings for China Distance Education are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of China Distance Education is 16.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of China Distance Education is 16.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 82.53. China Distance Education has a PEG Ratio of 1.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. China Distance Education has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

