Earnings results for China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for China Yuchai International.

Dividend Strength: China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Yuchai International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of China Yuchai International is 40.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, China Yuchai International will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.56% next year. This indicates that China Yuchai International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

In the past three months, China Yuchai International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of China Yuchai International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD



Earnings for China Yuchai International are expected to grow by 16.02% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of China Yuchai International is 8.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of China Yuchai International is 8.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.52. China Yuchai International has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

