Earnings results for CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

CounterPath last announced its earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. CounterPath has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CounterPath has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for CounterPath.

Dividend Strength: CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath does not currently pay a dividend. CounterPath does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

In the past three months, CounterPath insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.50% of the stock of CounterPath is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.43% of the stock of CounterPath is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH



The P/E ratio of CounterPath is -85.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CounterPath is -85.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CounterPath has a P/B Ratio of 10.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

