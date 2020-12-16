Earnings results for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Gencor Industries.

Dividend Strength: Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Gencor Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

In the past three months, Gencor Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.15% of the stock of Gencor Industries is held by insiders. 45.87% of the stock of Gencor Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC



The P/E ratio of Gencor Industries is 31.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of Gencor Industries is 31.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.73. Gencor Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

