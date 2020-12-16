Earnings results for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Herman Miller last announced its earnings results on September 16th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Herman Miller has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.3. Herman Miller has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. Herman Miller will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herman Miller in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.58%. The high price target for MLHR is $50.00 and the low price target for MLHR is $40.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herman Miller has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Herman Miller has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $40.33. Herman Miller has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Herman Miller does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

In the past three months, Herman Miller insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Herman Miller is held by insiders. 74.32% of the stock of Herman Miller is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR



The P/E ratio of Herman Miller is 161.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of Herman Miller is 161.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.90. Herman Miller has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

