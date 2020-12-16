Earnings results for (LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

(LEN.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 14th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $5.87 billion during the quarter. (LEN.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. (LEN.B) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. (LEN.B) will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on (LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for (LEN.B).

Dividend Strength: (LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B)

(LEN.B) pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. (LEN.B) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B)

In the past three months, (LEN.B) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.95% of the stock of (LEN.B) is held by insiders. Only 3.89% of the stock of (LEN.B) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of (LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B



The P/E ratio of (LEN.B) is 8.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of (LEN.B) is 8.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.83. (LEN.B) has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here