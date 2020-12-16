Earnings results for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

Lennar last released its quarterly earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Its revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lennar has generated $5.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Lennar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. Lennar will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lennar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.98%. The high price target for LEN is $94.00 and the low price target for LEN is $47.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lennar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.50, Lennar has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $73.87. Lennar has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lennar has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lennar is 17.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lennar will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.55% next year. This indicates that Lennar will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

In the past three months, Lennar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,824,118.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Lennar is held by insiders. 71.43% of the stock of Lennar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lennar (NYSE:LEN



Earnings for Lennar are expected to grow by 8.44% in the coming year, from $7.35 to $7.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Lennar is 10.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of Lennar is 10.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.83. Lennar has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lennar has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

