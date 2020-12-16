Earnings results for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Qutoutiao last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year. Qutoutiao has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. Qutoutiao will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Qutoutiao.

Dividend Strength: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao does not currently pay a dividend. Qutoutiao does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

In the past three months, Qutoutiao insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.17% of the stock of Qutoutiao is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT



Earnings for Qutoutiao are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Qutoutiao is -2.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qutoutiao is -2.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

