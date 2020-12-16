Earnings results for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

REV Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm earned $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.74 million. Its revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. REV Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REV Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.49%. The high price target for REVG is $12.00 and the low price target for REVG is $5.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

REV Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group does not currently pay a dividend. REV Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

In the past three months, REV Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of REV Group is held by insiders. 93.42% of the stock of REV Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REV Group (NYSE:REVG



Earnings for REV Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of REV Group is -21.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REV Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

