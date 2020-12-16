Earnings results for Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Safe-T Group.

Dividend Strength: Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group does not currently pay a dividend. Safe-T Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

In the past three months, Safe-T Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET



The P/E ratio of Safe-T Group is -0.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Safe-T Group is -0.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Safe-T Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.03. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

