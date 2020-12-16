Earnings results for The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Toro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.93%. The high price target for TTC is $88.00 and the low price target for TTC is $88.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Toro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.00, The Toro has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $92.56. The Toro has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Toro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Toro is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Toro will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.94% next year. This indicates that The Toro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

In the past three months, The Toro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,594,620.00 in company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of The Toro is held by insiders. 81.77% of the stock of The Toro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Toro (NYSE:TTC



Earnings for The Toro are expected to grow by 16.78% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of The Toro is 33.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.63. The P/E ratio of The Toro is 33.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 55.55. The Toro has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Toro has a P/B Ratio of 11.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

