Earnings results for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Urstadt Biddle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividend Strength: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Urstadt Biddle Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

In the past three months, Urstadt Biddle Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.25% of the stock of Urstadt Biddle Properties is held by insiders. Only 2.12% of the stock of Urstadt Biddle Properties is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP



The P/E ratio of Urstadt Biddle Properties is 40.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of Urstadt Biddle Properties is 40.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here