Earnings results for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Urstadt Biddle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.00%. The high price target for UBA is $25.00 and the low price target for UBA is $10.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Urstadt Biddle Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Urstadt Biddle Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Urstadt Biddle Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Urstadt Biddle Properties is 39.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Urstadt Biddle Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.56% next year. This indicates that Urstadt Biddle Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

In the past three months, Urstadt Biddle Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $132,042.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 20.83% of the stock of Urstadt Biddle Properties is held by insiders. 59.99% of the stock of Urstadt Biddle Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Urstadt Biddle Properties are expected to grow by 3.67% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Urstadt Biddle Properties is 46.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.63. The P/E ratio of Urstadt Biddle Properties is 46.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

