Earnings results for XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 12/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for XTL Biopharmaceuticals.

Dividend Strength: XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. XTL Biopharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

In the past three months, XTL Biopharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.55% of the stock of XTL Biopharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB



The P/E ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals is -4.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals is -4.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

