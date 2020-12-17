Earnings results for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.09.

Accenture last issued its earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Its revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Accenture has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Accenture will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accenture in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $236.74, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.33%. The high price target for ACN is $278.00 and the low price target for ACN is $200.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Accenture has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $236.74, Accenture has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $247.45. Accenture has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Accenture has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Accenture is 47.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Accenture will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that Accenture will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

In the past three months, Accenture insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $156,704,064.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Accenture is held by insiders. 62.67% of the stock of Accenture is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Accenture (NYSE:ACN



Earnings for Accenture are expected to grow by 9.59% in the coming year, from $8.03 to $8.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Accenture is 31.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.00. The P/E ratio of Accenture is 31.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.09. Accenture has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Accenture has a P/B Ratio of 8.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here