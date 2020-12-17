Earnings results for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.44.

Analyst Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied DNA Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 250.43%. The high price target for APDN is $21.00 and the low price target for APDN is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied DNA Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Applied DNA Sciences has a forecasted upside of 250.4% from its current price of $5.85. Applied DNA Sciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Applied DNA Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

In the past three months, Applied DNA Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Applied DNA Sciences is held by insiders. Only 7.27% of the stock of Applied DNA Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN



Earnings for Applied DNA Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.02) to ($0.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Applied DNA Sciences is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Applied DNA Sciences is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here