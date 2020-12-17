Earnings results for Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/17/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

There is not enough analysis data for Avalon GloboCare.

Dividend Strength: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare does not currently pay a dividend. Avalon GloboCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

In the past three months, Avalon GloboCare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.40% of the stock of Avalon GloboCare is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.04% of the stock of Avalon GloboCare is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO



Avalon GloboCare has a P/B Ratio of 18.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here