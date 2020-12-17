Earnings results for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

CalAmp last posted its earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CalAmp has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. CalAmp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. CalAmp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CalAmp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.04, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.16%. The high price target for CAMP is $13.00 and the low price target for CAMP is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CalAmp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.04, CalAmp has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $10.81. CalAmp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp does not currently pay a dividend. CalAmp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

In the past three months, CalAmp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,240.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of CalAmp is held by insiders. 71.32% of the stock of CalAmp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP



Earnings for CalAmp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of CalAmp is -4.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CalAmp is -4.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CalAmp has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

