Earnings results for Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) is estimated to report earnings on 12/17/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.15.

Analyst Opinion on Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

There is not enough analysis data for Daily Journal.

Dividend Strength: Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal does not currently pay a dividend. Daily Journal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

In the past three months, Daily Journal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,062,348.00 in company stock. Only 18.50% of the stock of Daily Journal is held by insiders. 38.17% of the stock of Daily Journal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO



The P/E ratio of Daily Journal is -10.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Daily Journal has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

