Earnings results for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.51.

FedEx last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 15th, 2020. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company earned $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has generated $9.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. FedEx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. FedEx will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FedEx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $304.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.43%. The high price target for FDX is $380.00 and the low price target for FDX is $147.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FedEx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $304.50, FedEx has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $288.81. FedEx has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FedEx has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FedEx is 27.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FedEx will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.85% next year. This indicates that FedEx will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

In the past three months, FedEx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,715,799.00 in company stock. Only 8.49% of the stock of FedEx is held by insiders. 68.36% of the stock of FedEx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FedEx (NYSE:FDX



Earnings for FedEx are expected to grow by 11.25% in the coming year, from $15.74 to $17.51 per share. The P/E ratio of FedEx is 42.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.00. The P/E ratio of FedEx is 42.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.60. FedEx has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FedEx has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

