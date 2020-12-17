Earnings results for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

General Mills last released its quarterly earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Its revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. General Mills has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. General Mills will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Mills in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.72%. The high price target for GIS is $73.00 and the low price target for GIS is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

General Mills has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.47, General Mills has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $58.92. General Mills has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Mills has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Mills is 56.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Mills will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.14% next year. This indicates that General Mills will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

In the past three months, General Mills insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,606,498.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of General Mills is held by insiders. 68.29% of the stock of General Mills is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Mills (NYSE:GIS



Earnings for General Mills are expected to grow by 2.49% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of General Mills is 15.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.00. The P/E ratio of General Mills is 15.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 40.66. General Mills has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Mills has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

