Earnings results for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/17/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genprex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.28%. The high price target for GNPX is $5.00 and the low price target for GNPX is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex does not currently pay a dividend. Genprex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

In the past three months, Genprex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.05% of the stock of Genprex is held by insiders. Only 12.67% of the stock of Genprex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX



The P/E ratio of Genprex is -5.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genprex is -5.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genprex has a P/B Ratio of 23.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

