Earnings results for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Jabil last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.8. Jabil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Jabil will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jabil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.41%. The high price target for JBL is $45.00 and the low price target for JBL is $29.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jabil has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.25, Jabil has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $41.06. Jabil has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jabil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jabil is 91.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Jabil will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.79% next year. This indicates that Jabil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

In the past three months, Jabil insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,461,690.00 in company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Jabil is held by insiders. 85.89% of the stock of Jabil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jabil (NYSE:JBL



Earnings for Jabil are expected to grow by 11.66% in the coming year, from $3.26 to $3.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Jabil is 120.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.00. The P/E ratio of Jabil is 120.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 83.05. Jabil has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Jabil has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

