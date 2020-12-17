Earnings results for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/17/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeuBase Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.20%. The high price target for NBSE is $18.00 and the low price target for NBSE is $13.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. NeuBase Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

In the past three months, NeuBase Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.00% of the stock of NeuBase Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 25.44% of the stock of NeuBase Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE



Earnings for NeuBase Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($1.05) per share. NeuBase Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 15.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

