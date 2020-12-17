Earnings results for RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

RF Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company earned $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. RF Industries has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.8. RF Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. RF Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RF Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.47%. The high price target for RFIL is $7.75 and the low price target for RFIL is $7.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RF Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries does not currently pay a dividend. RF Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

In the past three months, RF Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of RF Industries is held by insiders. Only 27.56% of the stock of RF Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL



Earnings for RF Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of RF Industries is 118.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.00. The P/E ratio of RF Industries is 118.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 83.05. RF Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

