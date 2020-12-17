Earnings results for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Rite Aid last announced its earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Rite Aid has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Rite Aid will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rite Aid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.66%. The high price target for RAD is $17.00 and the low price target for RAD is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rite Aid has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.67, Rite Aid has a forecasted downside of 37.7% from its current price of $17.11. Rite Aid has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid does not currently pay a dividend. Rite Aid does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

In the past three months, Rite Aid insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.52% of the stock of Rite Aid is held by insiders. 59.71% of the stock of Rite Aid is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD



Earnings for Rite Aid are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Rite Aid is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rite Aid is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rite Aid has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

