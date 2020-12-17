Earnings results for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.95.

Analyst Opinion on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanderson Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.33%. The high price target for SAFM is $168.00 and the low price target for SAFM is $120.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sanderson Farms has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $141.56, Sanderson Farms has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $141.09. Sanderson Farms has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanderson Farms has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sanderson Farms is 70.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Sanderson Farms will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.62% in the coming year. This indicates that Sanderson Farms may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

In the past three months, Sanderson Farms insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.38% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by insiders. 85.93% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM



Earnings for Sanderson Farms are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is -134.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is -134.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sanderson Farms has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

