Earnings results for Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.06.

Scholastic last announced its earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The firm earned $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Scholastic has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Scholastic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Scholastic will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scholastic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.60%. The high price target for SCHL is $24.00 and the low price target for SCHL is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Scholastic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Scholastic has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $26.55. Scholastic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Scholastic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Scholastic will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.22% next year. This indicates that Scholastic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

In the past three months, Scholastic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.28% of the stock of Scholastic is held by insiders. 76.05% of the stock of Scholastic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL



Earnings for Scholastic are expected to grow by 15.00% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Scholastic is -34.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scholastic is -34.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Scholastic has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

