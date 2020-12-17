Earnings results for Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/17/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seelos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 745.07%. The high price target for SEEL is $12.00 and the low price target for SEEL is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seelos Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Seelos Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 745.1% from its current price of $1.42. Seelos Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Seelos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

In the past three months, Seelos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Seelos Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 9.96% of the stock of Seelos Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL



Earnings for Seelos Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.41) per share.

