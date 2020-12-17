Earnings results for Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Steelcase last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business earned $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Steelcase has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Steelcase will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steelcase in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.15%. The high price target for SCS is $12.00 and the low price target for SCS is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Steelcase has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Steelcase has a forecasted downside of 12.2% from its current price of $13.66. Steelcase has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Steelcase has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Steelcase is 26.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

In the past three months, Steelcase insiders have bought 512.69% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $301,200.00 in company stock and sold $49,160.00 in company stock. Only 12.97% of the stock of Steelcase is held by insiders. 68.65% of the stock of Steelcase is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS



The P/E ratio of Steelcase is 11.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.00. The P/E ratio of Steelcase is 11.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.09. Steelcase has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

