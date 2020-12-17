Earnings results for Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Uxin last announced its earnings results on September 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm earned $8.81 million during the quarter. Uxin has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Uxin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Uxin will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

There is not enough analysis data for Uxin.

Dividend Strength: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin does not currently pay a dividend. Uxin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

In the past three months, Uxin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.74% of the stock of Uxin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN



The P/E ratio of Uxin is -0.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Uxin is -0.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

