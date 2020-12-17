Earnings results for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/17/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Worthington Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Worthington Industries has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Worthington Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. Worthington Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Worthington Industries in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Worthington Industries.

Dividend Strength: Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Worthington Industries has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Worthington Industries is 42.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Worthington Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.34% next year. This indicates that Worthington Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

In the past three months, Worthington Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,420,743.00 in company stock. 36.60% of the stock of Worthington Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.37% of the stock of Worthington Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR



Earnings for Worthington Industries are expected to grow by 1.07% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Worthington Industries is 4.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.00. The P/E ratio of Worthington Industries is 4.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.46. Worthington Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

