Earnings results for Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Advaxis last released its quarterly earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Advaxis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

There is not enough analysis data for Advaxis.

Dividend Strength: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis does not currently pay a dividend. Advaxis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

In the past three months, Advaxis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Advaxis is held by insiders. Only 10.54% of the stock of Advaxis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS



The P/E ratio of Advaxis is -0.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Advaxis is -0.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Advaxis has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here