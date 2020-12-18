Earnings results for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Apogee Enterprises last released its earnings data on September 17th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Its revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Apogee Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, December 18th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apogee Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00 The high price target for APOG is $25.00 and the low price target for APOG is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apogee Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Apogee Enterprises has a forecasted upside of ∞ from its current price of $0.00. Apogee Enterprises has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apogee Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apogee Enterprises is 31.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apogee Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.30% next year. This indicates that Apogee Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

In the past three months, Apogee Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Apogee Enterprises is held by insiders. 76.23% of the stock of Apogee Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG



Earnings for Apogee Enterprises are expected to grow by 13.27% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Apogee Enterprises is 18.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.07. The P/E ratio of Apogee Enterprises is 18.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27.

