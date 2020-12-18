Earnings results for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Carnival Co. & last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 13th, 2020. The reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm earned $31 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carnival Co. & in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. & pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carnival Co. & does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

In the past three months, Carnival Co. & insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $140,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Carnival Co. & is held by insiders. Only 7.12% of the stock of Carnival Co. & is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Carnival Co. & is -1.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carnival Co. & is -1.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carnival Co. & has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

