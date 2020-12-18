Earnings results for Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Ennis last posted its earnings data on September 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter. Ennis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Ennis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Dividend Strength: Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ennis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

In the past three months, Ennis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Ennis is held by insiders. 78.02% of the stock of Ennis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Ennis is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.07. The P/E ratio of Ennis is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.28. Ennis has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

