Earnings results for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fisker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.05%. The high price target for FSR is $26.00 and the low price target for FSR is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fisker has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Fisker has a forecasted upside of 26.1% from its current price of $16.66. Fisker has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker does not currently pay a dividend. Fisker does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

In the past three months, Fisker insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Fisker is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Fisker (NYSE:FSR



Fisker has a P/B Ratio of 238.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here