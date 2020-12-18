Earnings results for Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

There is not enough analysis data for Global Blue Group.

Dividend Strength: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group does not currently pay a dividend. Global Blue Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

In the past three months, Global Blue Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.41% of the stock of Global Blue Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB



Global Blue Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

