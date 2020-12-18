Earnings results for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00 The high price target for LAZR is $41.00 and the low price target for LAZR is $41.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Luminar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Luminar Technologies has a forecasted upside of ∞ from its current price of $0.00. Luminar Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Luminar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

In the past three months, Luminar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.18% of the stock of Luminar Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR



Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.25) per share.

