Earnings results for MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MINISO Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.20 The high price target for MNSO is $25.20 and the low price target for MNSO is $25.20. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MINISO Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.20, MINISO Group has a forecasted upside of ∞ from its current price of $0.00. MINISO Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group does not currently pay a dividend. MINISO Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

In the past three months, MINISO Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO



More latest stories: here