Earnings results for Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS)

There is not enough analysis data for Trinity Place.

Dividend Strength: Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS)

Trinity Place does not currently pay a dividend. Trinity Place does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS)

In the past three months, Trinity Place insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Trinity Place is held by insiders. 55.72% of the stock of Trinity Place is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS



The P/E ratio of Trinity Place is 2.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.07. The P/E ratio of Trinity Place is 2.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.47. Trinity Place has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

