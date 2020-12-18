Earnings results for TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

TuanChe last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. TuanChe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TuanChe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.37%. The high price target for TC is $3.00 and the low price target for TC is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe does not currently pay a dividend. TuanChe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TuanChe (NYSE:TC)

In the past three months, TuanChe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of TuanChe (NYSE:TC



