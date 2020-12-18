Earnings results for Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

There is not enough analysis data for Tuscan.

Dividend Strength: Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan does not currently pay a dividend. Tuscan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

In the past three months, Tuscan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.37% of the stock of Tuscan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB



Tuscan has a P/B Ratio of 96.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

