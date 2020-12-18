Earnings results for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Winnebago Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. Winnebago Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, December 18th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Winnebago Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.40 The high price target for WGO is $80.00 and the low price target for WGO is $59.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Winnebago Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.40, Winnebago Industries has a forecasted upside of ∞ from its current price of $0.00. Winnebago Industries has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Winnebago Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Winnebago Industries is 13.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Winnebago Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.29% next year. This indicates that Winnebago Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

In the past three months, Winnebago Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,706.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Winnebago Industries is held by insiders. 87.83% of the stock of Winnebago Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO



Earnings for Winnebago Industries are expected to grow by 109.36% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $4.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 37.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.07. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 37.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.79.

More latest stories: here