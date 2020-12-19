VINCE (NYSE:VNCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince last released its quarterly earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Vince has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Vince has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 21st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VINCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince’s stock was trading at $6.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VNCE stock has decreased by 7.2% and is now trading at $6.40.

FEDEX (NYSE:FDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx last announced its earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has generated $9.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. FedEx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FEDEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx’s stock was trading at $111.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FDX stock has increased by 148.2% and is now trading at $275.57.

HOW HAS KAZIA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $3.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KZIA stock has increased by 126.6% and is now trading at $9.02.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GVA)

HOW HAS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction’s stock was trading at $14.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GVA stock has increased by 79.8% and is now trading at $26.86.