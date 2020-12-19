NORDSON (NASDAQ:NDSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson last released its earnings results on December 14th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm earned $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has generated $5.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Nordson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORDSON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson’s stock was trading at $133.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NDSN shares have increased by 48.5% and is now trading at $198.73.

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:NAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm earned $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Its revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International has generated $4.25 earnings per share over the last year. Navistar International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International’s stock was trading at $30.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NAV shares have increased by 45.0% and is now trading at $44.08.

AMBOW EDUCATION (NYSE:AMBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMBO)

Ambow Education last posted its earnings results on September 15th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22 million for the quarter. Ambow Education has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMBOW EDUCATION? (NYSE:AMBO)

EROS STX GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESGC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EROS STX GLOBAL? (NYSE:ESGC)

