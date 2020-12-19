RAFAEL (NYSE:RFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.24 million during the quarter. Rafael has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

SANDERSON FARMS (NASDAQ:SAFM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms last issued its earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Its revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanderson Farms has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. Sanderson Farms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SANDERSON FARMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms’ stock was trading at $123.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SAFM stock has increased by 6.7% and is now trading at $131.81.

ORGANOVO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ONVO)

HOW HAS ORGANOVO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo’s stock was trading at $5.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ONVO stock has increased by 97.7% and is now trading at $10.28.

CADIZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDZI)

HOW HAS CADIZ’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz’s stock was trading at $10.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CDZI stock has decreased by 3.5% and is now trading at $9.82.