DAVIDSTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $16.62 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DAVIDsTEA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DAVIDSTEA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA’s stock was trading at $0.8009 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DTEA shares have increased by 243.4% and is now trading at $2.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIR)

AAR last released its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. AAR has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year. AAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AIR)

AAR’s stock was trading at $28.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AIR shares have increased by 25.6% and is now trading at $35.18.

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:APDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences last released its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. Applied DNA Sciences has generated ($10.46) earnings per share over the last year. Applied DNA Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLIED DNA SCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences’ stock was trading at $4.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APDN stock has increased by 25.9% and is now trading at $5.16.

FUTURE FINTECH GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FTFT)

HOW HAS FUTURE FINTECH GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group’s stock was trading at $0.8241 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FTFT shares have increased by 182.7% and is now trading at $2.33.